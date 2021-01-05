ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: First Tuesday of 2021

6:07 AM: It’s Tuesday, January 5th, the 288th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

West Marginal Way SW – Emergency tree removal will narrow WMW just north of Highland Park Way, to one lane each way, starting after 9 am.

Delridge project: Here’s what’s planned this weekTRANSIT

Metro – On regular schedule

Water Taxi – On regular schedule

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way (substitute camera since the one at Highland Park Way has been out of alignment):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am, with camera enforcement starting 1/11/21) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.