Remembering Lonzell S. Johnson, 1987-2020

Family and friends are remembering Lonzell Johnson, and sharing this with the community:

Lonzell Spencer Johnson

Born December 13, 1987 in Anchorage, AK

Died December 6, 2020 in West Seattle, WA

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lonzell Spencer Johnson. Lonzell was a beloved son, caring brother, proud uncle, role model, and friend.

Lonzell is survived by his mother Barbara Eddy (John – deceased), father Paul Johnson (Launa), brother Nathan Johnson, sisters Joy Lacher (Joe, Josie), Sarah Cochran (Evan, Brody, Caden, Anna, LilyAnn), Melissa Johnson, Mallory Hanus (John, James, Maggie), ErinAnn Corwin (Josh, Edwin), and brothers Jesse and Reggie Johnson.

Lonzell was born in Anchorage, Alaska, but spent most of his childhood and adult years in Western Washington. Known as Lonnie to his family, he graduated from Enumclaw High School in 2006, and was an active participant in drama and student publications. He was a movie buff, collector, and loved competition. Baking was a favorite pastime, and Lonnie was known for passing out an annual tray of holiday treats to friends, family, and co-workers.

He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1998 at 10 years old; his mother signed him up for Camp Leo for Children with Diabetes, something that would drastically change his life and the lives of so many others. Over the past 20 years, he has been an integral part of the Camp Leo community, starting as a camper and later serving as a key volunteer and staff member. He devoted his time to helping others. He was a member of the Enumclaw and Tacoma Centennial Lions Clubs, and one of the youngest-ever graduates of the Northwest Lions Leadership Institute. He spent time volunteering with nonprofit organizations including JDRF, ConnecT1D, and the Diabetes Education and Camping Association.

Lonzell’s positive impact on his community was immense and far-reaching. His infectious energy, deep thoughtfulness, quirky humor, and spirit of service changed thousands of people’s lives for the better in ways large and small. The outpouring of grief at his passing from people of all walks of life — those who knew him well or only a little, young and old, from across Washington State and beyond — is a testament to his ability to connect with others, and bring joy and wonder to their lives. Lonzell brought laughter and light to all those around him. Though he battled depression, we take comfort knowing that he is now beyond pain and suffering and his profound impact on those he inspired will never fade.

Condolences to the family can be sent to Barbara Eddy, P.O.Box 884, Buckley, WA 98321.

In light of the importance of Camp Leo to his life, supporters of Camp Leo have created the Lonzell “Stacker” Johnson Memorial Fund, dedicated to supporting children with diabetes and their families through the magic of summer camp. His Camp Leo community will also be holding an online celebration of his life in the coming weeks and an in-person celebration later in the year. Please contact programs@campleo.org for more information on these events or on donating.

If you or someone you love is in emotional distress or crisis, please call the N.S.P. Lifeline at 800-273-8255.