UPDATE: Police search in Highland Park

January 27, 2021 3:03 pm
3:03 PM: Thanks for the tips. The Guardian One helicopter is assisting police in a search for a suspect. We’re still trying to get details but police confirm it’s related to an assault. It happened near 6th and Kenyon. A victim is being taken to the hospital. More details as we get them.

3:16 PM: As noted in comments, K-9 is helping search too. They’re also extending the search east to West Marginal Way in case the attacker fled through the greenbelt.

3:31 PM: A little more info from police – who describe this as a “domestic-violence assault.” We don’t have a description but are going back through archived audio to see if one was put out over the air earlier.

  • KayK January 27, 2021 (3:06 pm)
    They’re announcing the K-9 is searching as well. Every cop in West Seattle seems to be over here!

    • WSB January 27, 2021 (3:13 pm)
      Yup, and they’re calling in members of the Community Response Group (see story on last night’s robbery suspect) too.

  • Patti January 27, 2021 (3:08 pm)
    I’m in the 8100 block of 8th and an officer sent me and my dog home as they were getting ready to perform a canine sweep of the street

  • Mark January 27, 2021 (3:13 pm)
    Saw three separate SPD suvs flying down 16th Ave, and there’s the heli 

  • JP January 27, 2021 (3:18 pm)
    At 6th and Kenyon… chopper circling, multiple officers on foot w dogs. 

  • KD January 27, 2021 (3:25 pm)
    For those of us right under the helicopter sweep (currently still going on!) it’d be nice to know the suspect’s description in case they go running through our yards or down the street 👍🏼

    • bubba January 27, 2021 (3:30 pm)
      Seriously!! Anything to try and help out.

  • Kelly Guillemette January 27, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    I am at 5th and Kenyon and the cops are searching in the greenbelt.  My Belgian Shepard, Sagan, is beside himself with excitement and joy over seeing the search dogs. He is running around the house with a huge dog grin.  This might be his best day since quarantine began. I am very sorry someone was assaulted, I hope he/she/they is caught!

