FOLLOWUP: Interim superintendent proposed for Seattle Public Schools

A month and a half after Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced she’ll leave when her contract’s up this June, the School Board has decided what’s next – an interim superintendent. According to the agenda for next Wednesday’s school-board meeting, the board will vote on whether to offer the interim job to Dr. Brent Jones, who was the district’s Chief Equity, Partnerships and Engagement Officer for three and a half years, until June 2019. Since then, he’s been an assistant general manager at Metro. Approval by the board would authorize negotiations with Dr. Jones to spend a year as interim superintendent without being a candidate for the permanent job. If you’re interested in commenting on this or any other item during Wednesday’s meeting, the agenda explains how to sign up starting Monday.