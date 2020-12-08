Superintendent Denise Juneau announces she’s leaving Seattle Public Schools

(WSB photo, 2018)

Another high-profile departure announcement today – Seattle Public Schools will be looking for a new superintendent, again. After 2 1/2 years, Denise Juneau has just announced her plan to leave after her three-year contract is up next year:

It has been the greatest honor of my professional journey to serve Seattle Public Schools students, families, school leaders, educators, and staff. While the past two and a half years have been extraordinary and deeply fulfilling, I am today announcing that I am leaving Seattle Public Schools. I will not seek a new contract and will not be serving the district beyond the conclusion of my current contract, which finishes at the end of June 2021.

Her statement continues with a mention of the pain caused by the pandemic – including losing her father to the virus recently. And she seems to acknowledge recent calls for her resignation, as well as a report that the new school board president was not certain the board would support renewing her contract:

And now, there has never been a more important time for unity and healing. For progress to continue in Seattle, the full-throated support of a united school board is essential. This school board must choose a superintendent with whom they can co-lead and move forward together.

The board approved Juneau’s hiring in April 2018. She succeeded Larry Nyland, who had been superintendent since 2014, following José Banda, who had the job for two years. Juneau had previously been state superintendent in Montana, before an unsuccessful run for Congress.