CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle tire-slashing suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in last weekend’s West Seattle tire-slashing spree. We’ve been following up with the Southwest Precinct regarding progress in the case, and today commander Capt. Kevin Grossman reports that “SPD received reports from 9 different victims with over a dozen slashed tires. The crime spree spread from Lincoln Park area to Alaska Junction. There were several victims who had video surveillance of the suspect. SPD officers tracked down several leads and today the 28-year-old male suspect was taken into custody near Westwood Village. The suspect was booked into King County jail for investigation of malicious mischief.” We’re checking into the suspect’s background and so far he does not appear to have a felony record.
