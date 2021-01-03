WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man stabbed; tires vandalized; mail stolen

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports so far today:

MAN STABBED: A man in his early 60s was taken to the hospital in stable condition with an abdominal wound after what was reported ad a stabbing in the Transitional Resources lobby at 2970 SW Avalon Way just before 9:30 am today. We don’t have details on the circumstances but a suspect was reported to be in custody and the scene cleared within an hour.

TIRES VANDALIZED: We’ve received two reports of multiple tire slashings this weekend – near Lowman Beach, and along California SW north of Morgan Junction.

MAIL STOLEN: Jennifer in Arbor Heights reported that on Saturday afternoon, “I just had a surprise visit from a neighbor a couple blocks away who was out delivering all the stolen mail that was stuffed into his neighbor’s mailbox. He said there was mail from all over the neighborhood.”