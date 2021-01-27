CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 1/27/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*75,289 people have tested positive, 388 more than yesterday’s total

*1,241 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*4,763 people have been hospitalized, 27 more than yesterday’s total

*822,897 people have been tested, 4,865 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 72,924/1,198/4,643/801,482.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATED: More than 200,000 doses have been administered in King County. Still no West Seattle locations on the state list.

