CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 1/3/21 roundup

Here’s what’s new as the holiday season ends :

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – again, remember that testing availability is limited during holidays, so we won’t get a full picture of the current situation for at least a few more days:

*64,578 people have tested positive, up 469 from yesterday’s total

*1,091 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*4,249 people have been hospitalized, up 4 from yesterday’s total

*755,666 people have been tested, up 497 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 60,182/1,043/4,042/732,257.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 85 million cases and 1,842,000+ deaths, 351,000 of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: No date announced for a briefing, but Gov. Inslee‘s office promised that, “An updated reopening plan is currently being developed to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely” and that it will be released this coming week.

FOOD FOR STUDENTS: The winter break for Seattle Public Schools is ending, so all meal sites return to operation tomorrow – here’s the list/map of where and when.

GROCERY HOURS: We revisited local standalone stores’ hours, including special senior/at-risk shopping times, here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!