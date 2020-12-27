CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 12/27 roundup

The state of economic relief starts tonight’s roundup:

PRESIDENT SIGNS BILL, GOVERNOR ORDERS STOPGAP: After a delay, tonight President Trump signed the bill passed by Congress – but that was too late to avoid a lapse in benefits for some, so Governor Inslee ordered a bridge payment for about 100,000 people in our state who get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance because they’re not eligible for regular unemployment. Here’s the announcement.

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – again, remember that testing availability is limited during holidays, so we won’t get a full picture of the current situation for at least a few more days:

*60,182 people have tested positive, up 182 from yesterday’s total

*1,043 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*4,042 people have been hospitalized, up 23 from yesterday’s total

*732,257 people have been tested, up 1,488 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 57,630/993/3,885/715,472.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 80.7 million cases and 1,764,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

FOOD FOR STUDENTS: Though Seattle Public Schools is on break again this week, the district is offering food boxes available with a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch items. They’ll be available Tuesday (Dec. 29), 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m, at two West Seattle locations: Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

