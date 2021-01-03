West Seattle, Washington

GROCERY SHOPPING: Checking in on West Seattle stores’ hours, with one about to make changes

January 3, 2021 7:52 pm
Periodically during the pandemic, we’ve been checking on local grocery stores’ hours, including the hours they set aside for higher-risk shoppers, particularly people 60 and older. But it’s been a while since last check-in, so when we got word that one store is making changes starting tomorrow, we decided to check in on all of West Seattle’s standalone stores:

PCC (2749 California SW): Starting Monday (January 4th), PCC is expanding its hours to 6 am-11 pm and its seniors/at-risk shopping hours to 6-8 am Wednesdays and Saturdays

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor): 5 am-midnight daily, 7 am-9 am Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors

METROPOLITAN MARKET (Admiral/41st): Open 6 am-11 pm daily, no senior/high-risk shopping hours

QFC (4550 42nd SW, Westwood Village): 6 am-11 pm daily, 7-8 am Mondays and Wednesdays for seniors/high-risk

SAFEWAY (28th/Roxbury, Jefferson Square, 2622 California SW): 5 am-1 am daily, 6-9 am Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors/high-risk

TRADER JOE’S (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW): 8 am-9 pm daily, first hour Wednesday and Sunday (8 am-9 am) set aside for seniors/disabled

WHOLE FOODS MARKET (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW): 8 am-9 pm daily, seniors/high-risk/disabled 7-8 am Friday

  • John Smith January 3, 2021 (8:56 pm)
    Isn’t Metropolitan Market right across the street from a multi-story seniors building? It seems strange that Metropolitan Market would be the only grocery store listed with no seniors/high-risk hours.

    • John Smit January 3, 2021 (9:10 pm)
      Here it is: Brookdale Admiral Heights Senior Living Solutions is right across 42nd Ave. SW from Metropolitan Market.

    • WSB January 3, 2021 (9:16 pm)
      MM made that change back in late June, saying that (as still archived here) since they at the time expanded overall store hours, “Based on these extended hours we are no longer offering a dedicated Senior Shopping Hour.”

