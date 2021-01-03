GROCERY SHOPPING: Checking in on West Seattle stores’ hours, with one about to make changes

Periodically during the pandemic, we’ve been checking on local grocery stores’ hours, including the hours they set aside for higher-risk shoppers, particularly people 60 and older. But it’s been a while since last check-in, so when we got word that one store is making changes starting tomorrow, we decided to check in on all of West Seattle’s standalone stores:

PCC (2749 California SW): Starting Monday (January 4th), PCC is expanding its hours to 6 am-11 pm and its seniors/at-risk shopping hours to 6-8 am Wednesdays and Saturdays

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor): 5 am-midnight daily, 7 am-9 am Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors

METROPOLITAN MARKET (Admiral/41st): Open 6 am-11 pm daily, no senior/high-risk shopping hours

QFC (4550 42nd SW, Westwood Village): 6 am-11 pm daily, 7-8 am Mondays and Wednesdays for seniors/high-risk

SAFEWAY (28th/Roxbury, Jefferson Square, 2622 California SW): 5 am-1 am daily, 6-9 am Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors/high-risk

TRADER JOE’S (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW): 8 am-9 pm daily, first hour Wednesday and Sunday (8 am-9 am) set aside for seniors/disabled

WHOLE FOODS MARKET (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW): 8 am-9 pm daily, seniors/high-risk/disabled 7-8 am Friday