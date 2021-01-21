BIZNOTE: Realfine Coffee’s second West Seattle location sets opening date

It’s been almost a year since we first reported that Realfine Coffee was taking over the former Tap Station space at 35th/Kenyon. Today, Realfine proprietor Julie Mierzwiak tells WSB that the expansion location will open next Tuesday (January 26th). Hours will be 6 am-3 pm weekdays, 7 am-3 pm weekends. On the new shop’s first Saturday (January 30th), Realfine will host Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) for one of their pop-ups, 8 am-1 pm that day. Realfine’s two existing locations – 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW (now in year 6) and Capitol Hill (in year 3) – will continue operations too.