BIZNOTE: Ex-beer, future coffee

February 24, 2020 6:22 pm
Two years after Tap Station closed at 35th/Kenyon, the next tenant is working to overhaul the space. Readers have noted the work going on, and today we finally found someone there who confirmed to us that – as suggested in permit files – it’ll be a new branch of Realfine Coffee. Julie Mierzwiak opened Realfine at 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW in fall 2015, and added a Capitol Hill shop a year and a half ago. We’re told the work on the new shop is proceeding relatively slowly, so it’s still likely months away from opening.

