What you need to know on Christmas Day 2020 in West Seattle

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

Welcome to Christmas Day. It’s our holiday tradition to start the day with information you might find helpful:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: Our (short) list of independent coffee shops that planned to be open for at least part of today is in the Christmas section atop our Holiday Guide. (Anyone missing? Let us know!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Also in the Christmas section atop our Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: You’ll find that list in the Holiday Guide too.

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

CHRISTMAS DAY TRANSPORTATION INFO:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses on the Sunday schedule

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – if you have Friday pickup, it’ll happen tomorrow instead

*Seattle Parks sites’ status for today

*Seattle Public Libraries services are suspended today

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/366!