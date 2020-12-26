West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE LIGHTS: Awaiting next year!

December 26, 2020 9:07 pm
 West Seattle Christmas lights

Commenter Emcat8 asked if the nightly lights features could continue through New Year’s. We were out of tips after last night and thinking we’d have to stop there – then more came in tonight, including Pauline W‘s photo above from 42nd/Manning [map]: “Mine aren’t quite Christmas lights but they are still holiday lights. Can’t wait for the New Year!” Us too.

Keeping your lights up this week? We have room to showcase a few more – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (Everything we’ve shpwn so far is archived here and listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.)

