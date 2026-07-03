COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Summer Fest 2026!

Time to start daily previews of West Seattle Summer Fest, happening next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – July 10 through 12 – in The Junction! (And of course you’re invited to start wandering the streets Thursday, July 9, for what’s become known as Summer Fest Eve, when the streets close so setup can begin!)

This year’s festival will have almost 200 vendors (listed here), a Kids Zone with the return of the foam party as well as a new water slide, two days/nights of main-stage live music (and three days of street-corner music, reusable cups and dishes, sidewalk cafés for your favorite year-round restaurants and bars, the Oregon/California intersection included in the festival zone for the first time, bike parking, pet pit stops … It’s West Seattle’s biggest party of the year and you’re invited. We’ll get into some specifics in the previews to come.