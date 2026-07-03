WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: By and By burglarized

Burglar(s) hit By and By, the skating-and-more shop that opened four and a half years ago on the street level of the Center for Active Living, early this morning. We just heard from By and By proprietor Tony, who reports:

By And By was broken into around 4 am this morning. The thieves were able to steal a significant amount of clothing, shoes, iPads, and some cash. We will be closed today through most of next week. We will need some time to figure how to restock equipment and inventory properly.

They were able to strip out our “security lock” on our front door.

Hoping to get footage from the cameras on the building as well.