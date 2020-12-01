WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: These are dog-gone cute

Christmas light displays don’t have to be big and bright to be memorable. Here’s proof. Tonight’s spotlight is a photo sent by Sarah, showing her family’s display on Puget Ridge: “We put up festive holiday lights that look like our dog – corner of 17th Ave SW and Graham.” Here’s a map. We’re adding this to the lights list in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Got someplace to suggest? Email or text us – with or without a photo – westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!