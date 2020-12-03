No Children’s Holiday Shopping Spree this year, so West Seattle Rotary has 5 other ways to help local kids

If not for the pandemic, this coming Saturday would be the day that Rotary Club of West Seattle members and hundreds of other volunteers join forces for the Children’s Holiday Shopping Spree, providing fun and necessities to kids from local schools. Not this year – but the Rotary has five other ways to support kids. with your assistance:

On November 6th, The Rotary Club of West Seattle celebrated 73 years of service to the community. Through our Service Foundation, we address many critical needs of Southwest Seattle kids, from those in elementary school to those graduating from high school or a GED-granting organization.

For over 50 years, we had our Children’s Holiday Shopping Spree at Sears on the 1st Saturday in December with the goal of taking 100 children shopping to be sure they have warm winter clothing, good footwear and essentials.

Due to current and long-term uncertainties with conducting such an event at a large mall, and school counselors identifying a need for a springtime event, we have come up with “Spring for Kids”, a program offering a shopping spree, brunch, and other fun treats at a safe West Seattle location.

“Spring for Kids” is one of five major local area service programs for kids that the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation supports through donations that come to us through our Club’s members, friends, family, and the West Seattle community:

Spring for Kids – provides high-needs elementary school kids with a springtime clothing shopping spree and a free brunch

Pencil Me In For Kids — provides elementary schools and their kids with supplementary supplies they need and can’t afford.

Youth Life Prep — Through Southwest Youth and Family Services, provides a job-seeking GED graduate with the clothing, resume, and interview skills required to find a job.

Student of the Year – provides a high-needs graduating senior with funds supplementing college/community college tuition for books, food, or housing.

Inspire Kids — Through Southwest Youth and Family Services, provides for underserved elementary school kids and their parents/guardians with extensive social-emotional health services – inspired to say “yes” to healthy behavior.

We have launched a virtual fundraising campaign to help us raise money to support these five important local programs. Please consider a gift to the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation through our Happy, Hopeful, Kids Campaign: give.westseattlerotary.org/campaign/happy-hopeful-kids/c308750