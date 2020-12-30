HELPING: Start the new year with a community cleanup

Earlier this year, we introduced you to Jessica, who was organizing a monthly volunteer cleanup at Alki. She’s renewing her call for volunteers as 2021 starts, with the first cleanup set for this Saturday (January 2nd):

ALKI BEACH AND NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP

1st Saturday of every month, 10 AM to 2 PM

Pick sticks and buckets provided – RSVP to reserve one. Feel free to bring your own. Supervised kids welcome. Behaved dogs welcome off beach. We spread out to cover most surface. Stay as long as you desire; go as far as you would like. The goal is to collect the garbage before it enters the beach and ocean. We can gather after for a distancing coffee if time allows. We meet at 10 am outside, between Blue Moon Burgers and 56th on Alki Ave SW

If you can’t make it Saturdays, consider starting your own group that meets another day. Looking forward to meeting you.