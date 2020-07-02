West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

SATURDAY: Start your 4th with a community cleanup @ Alki

July 2, 2020 9:00 am
 |   Environment | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

Your neighbor Jessica is organizing community cleanups at Alki Beach every first Saturday, 10 am-2 pm. Yes, THIS Saturday – the Fourth of July – too! “Meet outsude 2452 Alki Ave SW. Help pick up garbage before it ends in the ocean. Bring gloves, mask, and a bucket or garbage bag with handles for ease. I have 10 pick sticks provided by City of Seattle. Please RSVP at 206.769.6330. Supervised children welcome. FRIENDLY LEASHED Pets welcome but cannot be on Beach. Let’s keep Alki clean.”

