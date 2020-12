(Photo sent by Elizabeth)

Thanks for the tips and photos! That crash scene is attracting attention along northbound West Marginal Way SW [map], with a pickup-truck driver hitting and breaking a utility pole.

(Photo sent by Bradly)

The SFD log shows this was reported before dawn, just after 5:30 this morning. Texters say repairs are still under way; we are headed that way to look shortly. The log also indicates no medic unit dispatched, so apparently no major injuries, but we are following up with SFD to confirm.