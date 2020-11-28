WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Local shopping, and what else is up

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor, at Lincoln Park)

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become THE day to focus your holiday shopping on independent, small local businesses. Better yet, spend your money with those businesses every day. Online shopping is easier. you say? Good news – almost every local retailer offers online shopping. We have a long list in the Shopping Spotlights section currently atop the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Plus:

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY DEALS: The West Seattle Junction Association has a list! Browse it here. And our aforementioned Shopping Spotlights section in the Holiday Guide has first-weekend-of-the-season local deals too.

Also today:

PAJAMA & TOY DRIVE: The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) would love to see you this afternoon:

Join us for a drive-thru pajama & toy drive on Saturday, November 28, from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at the West Seattle Y [36th/Snoqualmie] to support Y families this holiday season. We are looking for warm pajamas, sizes 5T through size 16, and unwrapped toys. A few favorites include Legos, art kits, board games, Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, and all kinds of balls. If you are not able to join us for the drive-thru, please see our online wish list.

CHRISTMAS TREE SHOPPING: Local lots are listed in our Holiday Guide (including no-contact tree-shopping options).

KIWANIS CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE AUCTION: Raising money for charity in place of the organization’s usual holiday Pancake Breakfast. “Silent auction” online, continuing through December 5th – go here.

HOLIDAY SHOW: ArtsWest presents “A Very Merry Kraken Tea Party,” now available for online access. Details are in our preview.

Got something for our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!