WEST SEATTLE ELECTION NIGHT: Last call for voting

Final hour of voting – and ballot drop-box sites are ready for a crush of procrastinators who might not show up, given this year’s early voting – 83 percent of Seattle ballots received by late today. Nonetheless, there are flaggers on the street and staffers on the sidewalk by The Junction’s drop box:

And when we stopped by before 7 pm, they were outnumbering the last-minute voters. If you still haven’t dropped off your ballot, get to your nearest drop box by 8 pm – the list is in our daily preview. King County’s first round of results are due out around 8:15 pm.