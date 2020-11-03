ELECTION 2020: Local, state races & ballot measures

King County is out with its first and only results report – 72.4% of county votes have been counted. Locally, the ballot measures are tonight’s biggest news:

SEATTLE PROPOSITION 1

Sales tax for transit funding

82% yes

18% no

ADDED 8:33 PM: West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold on Prop 1:

“Today’s vote in support of Proposition 1 for transit funding is good news for West Seattle. Proposition 1 specifies that up to $9 million annually to support mobility needs related to the closure of the West Seattle Bridge, and COVID-19 response and recovery. With the West Seattle Bridge closed through at least 2022, traffic and access issues will only increase once social distancing ends or decreases. Transit service will be critical to meeting the ambitious goals of SDOT’s Reconnect West Seattle plan. The ballot measure notes Investments could include, in addition to transit service, speed and reliability improvements, first-last mile transit connections, and Transportation Demand Management strategies described in the community-driven Reconnect West Seattle plan.”

Back to results:

KING COUNTY PROPOSITION 1

Harborview Medical Center property tax

78% yes

22% no

ADDED 8:49 PM: From King County Executive Dow Constantine:

“While there are still many votes to be counted, I thank the voters of King County for their support for Harborview Medical Center. These investments will ensure that our region continues to be the best place in the country to receive emergency medical care, and needed seismic upgrades will protect the lives of patients, employees, and visitors to Harborview. Besides helping people with behavioral health needs and better preparing the region to fight pandemics, the measure creates thousands of family-wage construction jobs at a time when our region needs them the most.”

Back to results:

KING COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT 5

Change sheriff from elected to appointed?

56% yes

43% no

We’ll be adding more. Meantime, major races are for Congress and state offices – plus one state ballot measure of note – those results are here:

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

(Includes West Seattle)

Pramila Jayapal (D) 85%

Craig Keller (R) 15%

GOVERNOR

Jay Inslee (D) 60%

Loren Culp (R) 40%

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Denny Heck (D) 47%

Marko Liias (D) 34%

SECRETARY OF STATE

Kim Wyman (R) 52%

Gael Tarleton (D) 48%

STATE REFERENDUM 90

Sex education

Approved 60%

Rejected 40%

Unlike the Seattle/King County-only races, the statewide ones will change through the night because of other counties, so we’ll keep updating.