WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Last day to vote, and more

On days of national importance, we like to feature our local Bald Eagles – thanks to Eric Bell for the photo! We begin with one more look at where/how to vote:

KING COUNTY ELECTION DROP BOXES: The five in our area and nearby are open until 8 pm. If you are in line – not walking or running to the line, but actually in line – at exactly 8 pm, your ballot will be accepted. KCE will have staff (and plainclothes security) there to help, although they acknowledge the last-minute rush isn’t likely to resemble past years because so many people (80 percent of Seattle voters as of last night). Here, first, are the locations:

–The Junction, south side of SW Alaska between California SW and 44th SW

–High Point Library, 3411 SW Raymond

–South Seattle College, 6000 16th SW

–South Park Library, 8th Avenue S./S. Cloverdale

–White Center Library, 1409 SW 107th

Here’s the full countywide list/map

KCE says staff will be at all drop boxes today until they close (plainclothes security, too).

USPS MAIL: Your ballot must be postmarked by today to count. The only way to guarantee that is to take it into a Post Office and have it hand-canceled. We have two Post Offices in West Seattle: Westwood Village (2721 SW Trenton) and The Junction (4412 California SW)

LAST-MINUTE REGISTERING? State law allows you to do that today until 8 pm, but you have to do it in person at a Vote Center – here’s the countywide list; nearest one is at the CenturyLink Field Event Center (register and you will get a ballot and be able to turn it in on the spot).

VOTING-RELATED QUESTION OR PROBLEM? 206-296-VOTE.

WHEN WILL WE SEE RESULTS? KCE plans, as usual, one results report tonight: “We generally look to have those results up by about 8:15 p.m. but please be patient as we will get them up as quickly as possible and it’s a big file this time around.” With so many ballots returned early, they are expecting tonight’s results to include more than 1 million ballots (about 70 percent of the 1.4 million sent out in mid-October; overall turnout forecast is 90 percent). Tomorrow and each day after that, results updates will be posted around 4 pm.

AS FOR THE REST OF THE COUNTRY: If you don’t already have preferred sources, here’s a non-paywalled guide to individual states’ poll-closing times and more.

What else is happening?

ELECTION DAY VIGIL: Our Lady of Guadalupe plans one outside the church on 35th SW (just south of SW Myrtle) noon-5 pm.

ANTI-RACISM DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott is continuing these twice-weekly events:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, Nov 3, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Nov 5, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

LIBRARY REMINDER: No services today at High Point Library (and other branches around the city that are also home to ballot drop boxes).

Anything else up? Our 24/7 hotline is 206-293-6302, text or voice.