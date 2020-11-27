WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles to watch for

Earlier this week, the Southwest Precinct issued an auto-theft alert, noting that it’s up 14 percent in the past month compared to the same time last year. And tonight, we have two reader reports about stolen vehicles:

STOLEN ACCORD: From Josh:

My car was stolen overnight. It’s a beige-colored 1997 Honda Accord. A police report has been filed and we’re hoping to find the car ASAP. Might be good to remind the neighborhood to keep their cars locked. License plate is AJJ1695 and we’re in Fairmount Park on 37th Avenue.

STOLEN CHEVY PICKUP: From Steve:

Stolen ’95 Chevrolet Pickup, stock 4x, WA plate B18708T– from 4800 block 41st Avenue SW sometime last 4 days.

If you see either one – or any other stolen vehicle – call 911.