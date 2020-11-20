SATURDAY: 3 pre-holiday food-distribution events in West Seattle

One more reminder – tomorrow brings three chances for you to get holiday food at no charge if you need it:

EASTRIDGE CHURCH’S TURKEYS-AND-GROCERIES EVENT: Starting at 9 am Saturday, outside the church at 39th/Oregon, Eastridge’s annual distribution of turkeys and groceries, drive-up-style. They have hundreds to distribute (plus gloves, while they last) and ask people not to arrive early so as not to jam traffic in the area; please approach the church headed northbound on 39th. No-contact – pop your trunk – but keep your mask on, please.

FROM THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: In addition to what they’re doing at the food bank, they also have a special distribution on Saturday.

The West Seattle Food Bank, partnering with South Seattle College, will have a drive-thru distribution Saturday, November 21st at 10 am at South Seattle College, North Lot #1, 6000 16th Ave SW. Each family can receive a turkey along with a box of fresh produce and dairy. Everyone must wear masks and remain in their car.

Open to all, not just people who are ongoing WSFB clients.

GREATER SEATTLE FIL-AM SDA CHURCH’S HOLIDAY MEAL BOXES: The church at 2620 SW Kenyon has been doing periodic food distribution and on Saturday, starting at 2 pm, they will have 50 boxes to give out, with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, brownie mix, and fruit.