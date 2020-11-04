ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Post-election Wednesday 11/4 watch

6:16 AM: Welcome to Wednesday, the 226th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

Delridge project: 23rd SW is closed at Delridge this week. The week’s other major work, is detailed here.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

BUSES

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

WATER TAXI

The West Seattle run remains on its weekdays-only schedule. .

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.