ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Election Day 11/3 watch

6:12 AM: Welcome to Tuesday, Election Day – also the 225th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

BALLOT DROP-BOX TRAFFIC REMINDER

We might not see the backups of past years, with so many people voting early, but just in case, note that congestion is likely until the boxes close at 8 pm, particularly The Junction (eastbound California between 44th and Alaska) and High Point (eastbound SW Raymond east of 35th). Our area’s newest drop box, on the driveway in front of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) administration building (6000 16th SE), is less likely to draw a crowd. King County Elections promises staff and security at all sites.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

Delridge project: 23rd SW is closed at Delridge this week. The week’s other major work, is all detailed here.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

BUSES

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

WATER TAXI

The West Seattle run is back in service after last week’s dock trouble.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.