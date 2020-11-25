West Seattle, Washington

ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Pre-holiday Wednesday watch

November 25, 2020 6:07 am
6:07 AM: Welcome to Wednesday, November 25th, the 247th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project: No work Thursday and Friday, says SDOT. Here’s what’s happening until then (and beyond).

TRANSIT

MetroSunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

Water TaxiNo service Thanksgiving or the day after.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

