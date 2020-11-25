ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Pre-holiday Wednesday watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Wednesday, November 25th, the 247th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project: No work Thursday and Friday, says SDOT. Here’s what’s happening until then (and beyond).

TRANSIT

Metro – Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

Water Taxi – No service Thanksgiving or the day after.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.