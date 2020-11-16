ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday 11/16 watch

6:12 AM: Welcome to Monday, the 238th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project: Interesting notes in the weekly bulletin include the installation of temporary traffic counters on 26th and on Delridge to help guide the decision about diverters on 26th.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page (we’ve added the new Highland Park Way cameras).

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Water Taxi – Also charging again.

