ORCAS: Southern Resident Killer Whales visible from West Seattle

12:52 PM: Might be some whale sightings from West Seattle this afternoon – Kersti Muul from Salish Wildlife Watch says Southern Resident Killer Whales are southbound, headed this way, passing Shoreline at last report, and close to this side of the Sound. She says photos indicate they include members of J-Pod and K-Pod.

1:10 PM: Kersti says they’re now south of Carkeek Park, still southbound, “spread east to west across the channel.”

1:34 PM: Now in view from Alki, Kersti reports in a comment.