Former port commissioner Jack Block dies

A well-known West Seattleite has died: Former Seattle Port Commissioner Jack Block. A moment of silence was held in his memory as current Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners gathered online for today’s Northwest Seaport Alliance managing-members meeting. You might know Mr. Block as the namesake of the port-owned Jack Block Park in West Seattle, which was renamed in his honor in 2001, three years after it opened as Terminal 5 Park. Mr. Block is a former longshore worker who was elected to the Port Commission in 1973 and served until 2001; the port says he was its longest-serving commissioner, adding, “Throughout his life he always supported working people, free trade, and those who needed help most in our communities.” This 1986 Journal of Commerce profile notes some of Mr. Block’s accomplishments, including rising to union leadership at a relatively young age. Mr. Block, who lived in Fauntleroy with wife Vicki Schmitz Block, was 86 years old. Emmick Family Funeral Home (WSB sponsor) is handling arrangements, which are still in progress.