DELRIDGE PROJECT: More closures on the way

(SDOT photo)

The Delridge road-work crews that are paving the way for RapidRide H Line will take next Thursday/Friday off for the holiday, but otherwise it’s full speed ahead through fall and winter. More closures are ahead, SDOT says – from the weekly update, the status of side streets:

Side street closures on the east side of Delridge Way SW during demolition and paving Currently closed (timing is weather-dependent and may change):

SW Alaska St (reopening date not yet determined; thank you for your patience)

SW Hudson St (through the end of November)

23rd Ave SW (through the end of November)

Puget Blvd SW near the Delridge P-Patch Community Gardens (through the end of roadway paving) Closing soon (timing is weather dependent and subject to change)

SW Brandon St (closed when SW Hudson reopens)

SW Willow St (closed when 23rd Ave SW reopens)

SW Thistle St (beginning of December)

Paving between Edmunds and Hudson may move to an additional lane as soon as tomorrow. Then next week, paving will start between Hudson and Puget. The full update for the week ahead is here.