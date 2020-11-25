CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 11/25 roundup

Here are the local/state pandemic-related toplines on Thanksgiving Eve:

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: The newest one is out and as you might guess, it’s not good. Here are the toplines:

*COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout the state. *Daily case counts have skyrocketed in both eastern and western Washington. *If disease transmission continues at the same pace observed early this month, by early December the number of daily hospital admissions could be double current numbers. *Cases are increasing across all age groups, including older people, who are more likely to become seriously ill, require hospitalization and stay in a hospital for longer. *Growth in cases is widely distributed across the state, with the majority of counties seeing accelerating rates. *Even small counties are affected by the surge. *The overall percentage of Washington state residents with active COVID-19 infection is higher than the peak in late March.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*41,500 people have tested positive, 764 more than yesterday’s total

*853 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*3,055 people have been hospitalized, 25 more than yesterday’s total

*624.246 people have been tested++++

One week ago, the four totals we track were 35,993/834/2,903/603,808.

++++Because of the state test-results backlog first mentioned Saturday, this number is “frozen” since 11/21, the county says, although we note that tonight’s tally is up 752 from a day earlier.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

WHERE IT’S SPREADING: Need yet another reason to not have Thanksgiving dinner with anyone outside your household? SKC Public Health has an enlightening new report. From the summary:

A new report on outbreaks and exposure settings from Public Health—Seattle & King County describes settings where people may have become infected and finds the most common reported sources of potential exposure in recent weeks are in households, in a variety of community or social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces. Examples of community and social activities include get-togethers with family and friends, birthday parties, house or dinner parties, larger celebrations such as weddings, activities at a place of worship or visiting food service establishments. These activities, as well as out of state travel, have increased over the course of the pandemic while cases associated with long-term care and other healthcare facilities have decreased.

See the full 18-page report here.

NEW HEALTH/DENTAL RULES: From the governor’s office:

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced additional requirements for health and dental facilities to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. “With the increase in COVID outbreaks in health care facilities, it is important that we continue to protect patients and health workers from contracting COVID in a place where they feel safe, especially as we see COVID activity increasing dramatically across the state.” Inslee said. Proclamation 20-24.2 amends the existing non-urgent medical and dental procedures proclamation to increase requirements on PPE use, testing of health care professionals, notifications of outbreaks, and distancing requirements in non-clinical areas of health facilities.

Read the proclamation here. Its provisions take effect December 3rd.

NEED TESTING? The city’s West Seattle testing site is closed tomorrow for the holiday.

GET READY TO APPLY: Applications will be accepted starting next week for those added state small-business grants recently announced.

