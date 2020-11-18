CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 11/18 roundup

Tonight’s local pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*35,993 people have tested positive, 283 more than yesterday’s total

*834 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*2,903 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*603,808 people have been tested, 3,473 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 31,948/816/2,753/579.089.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

COVID OUTBREAK: Providence Mount St. Vincent reports 19 cases and another death.

NEED TESTING? West Seattle has one of the major citywide free testing sites, in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot at 2801 SW Thistle, open 8:45-5:30 Mondays through Saturdays. Go here to get an appointment.

NEED FOOD? Three holiday-food distribution events in West Seattle are now set for Saturday.

‘STAY HEALTHY BLOCKS’ EXTENDED: The city is extending this program until February, and inviting you to register your non-arterial block for a “Streetsgiving” event.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!