CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 11/17 roundup

As the last of the new statewide restrictions take effect, here’s tonight’s roundup:

NO MORE INDOOR DINING/DRINKING: For at least four weeks, starting tonight at 11:59 pm, 24 hours after the rest of what the governor announced Sunday. Here again is the full list. The governor repeated the importance of taking action now as he held a media briefing today – you can watch it here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Meantime, the virus rages on. Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*35,710 people have tested positive, 501 more than yesterday’s total

*833 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*2,890 people have been hospitalized, 23 more than yesterday’s total

*600,335 people have been tested, 1,689 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 31,576/816/2,744/575,514.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 55.6 million cases worldwide, 11.3 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health authorities will talk about the pandemic at 2 pm tomorrow; you can watch live here.

THANKSGIVING TRADITION CANCELED: First The Hall at Fauntleroy was going to make its annual free feast a takeaway event this year – but now because of the pandemic, that’s canceled too.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!