CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 11/10 roundup

A warning tops tonight’s pandemic-news roundup:

GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER, OR ELSE: State and local health authorities gathered online for a mid-afternoon briefing to all but beg people to stop flouting pandemic precautions, as case numbers are rising sharply. With Thanksgiving two weeks away, they especially emphasized avoiding gatherings. Our as-it-happened coverage has video and notes; here’s the state Health Department summary.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Meantime, here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*31,576 people have tested positive, 332 more than yesterday’s total

*816 people have died, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*2,744 people have been hospitalized, 101 more than yesterday’s total++++

*575,514 people have been tested, 1,552 more than yesterday’s total

++++The dashboard page says this increase is because of a “data lag regarding hospitalizations over the past two weeks. … This change added 75 hospitalizations that were not previously counted. Many were from the past week, but some hospitalizations took place earlier.”

One week ago, the totals were 28,329/809/2,599/549,500.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 51.4 million cases worldwide, 10.2 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

HELPING: Today we featured two ways to help local food banks.

