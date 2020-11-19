CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 11/19 roundup

One week before a Thanksgiving we’re urged to spend at home, here’s where the pandemic stands:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*36,797 people have tested positive, up 804 from yesterday’s total

*834 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,901 people have been hospitalized, down 2 from yesterday’s total (“data correction” per PHSKC)

*608,055 people have been tested, up 4,247 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 32,570/826/2,772/583,480.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 56.8 million cases worldwide, 11.7 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

CAMPUS CASE: A staff member at Denny/Sealth tested positive, the district says.

SENATOR EXPLAINS LETTER: Late last night, a reader sent us this link to an Everett Herald story about nine state legislators sending a letter to Gov. Inslee opposing his ban on indoor dining, Among them, our area’s State Sen. Joe Nguyen. We talked to him about it today. He said the letter was drafted before the governor’s announcement, mostly out of frustration that they hadn’t been briefed on the criteria for the drastic decision. Sen. Nguyen says they’ve learned more since, and he fully supports the action now, adding that the focus has turned to what can be done for workers, particularly lower-income workers bearing the brunt of pandemic-related job losses. He told us about getting takeout from a worker who was in tears, expecting to get laid off for a second time. He said there should be some news about economic help soon – and in the meantime, he supports raising “progressive revenue” such as capital-gains tax or a high-earners tax to raise money to help.

URGING FEDERAL HELP: The governor, meantime, sent the feds a letter urging them to get back to work on pandemic relief.

LOCALS HELPING LOCALS: The next two days bring four events distributing free food – the weekly 2-5 pm distribution at Food Lifeline tomorrow (815 S. 96th), and three in West Seattle on Saturday.

