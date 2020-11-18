NEED FOOD? Here’s how to get it in West Seattle before Thanksgiving

We usually feature opportunities for help, such as food distribution, in our nightly pandemic-news roundup. But with the holidays ahead, we’re spotlighting them separately too. So here are three ways you can get food before Thanksgiving (and please wear face coverings, even though you don’t have to get out of your car):

FROM THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: In addition to what they’re doing at the food bank, they also have a special distribution on Saturday. Here’s the announcement we received today:

We are offering several options for our neighbors this Thanksgiving. The West Seattle Food Bank, partnering with South Seattle College, will have a drive-thru distribution Saturday, November 21st at 10 am at South Seattle College, North Lot #1, 6000 16th Ave SW. Each family can receive a turkey along with a box of fresh produce and dairy. Everyone must wear masks and remain in their car. For the week of November 23rd, West Seattle Food Bank distribution hours are: Monday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Closed Thursday/Friday

3419 SW Morgan St. We will have turkeys, chickens, and a variety of other items for our neighbors.

Questions? Call 206-932-9023. This is open to all, not just people who are ongoing WSFB clients.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH’S TURKEYS-AND-GROCERIES EVENT: We have already mentioned this several times, but one more reminder: Starting at 9 am Saturday, outside the church at 39th/Oregon, Eastridge’s annual distribution of turkeys and groceries is drive-up-style this year. They have hundreds to distribute and ask people not to arrive early so as not to jam traffic in the area.

GREATER SEATTLE FIL-AM SDA CHURCH’S HOLIDAY MEAL BOXES: The church at 2620 SW Kenyon has been doing periodic food distribution and on Saturday, starting at 2 pm, they will have 50 boxes to give out, with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, brownie mix, and fruit.

P.S. Not in West Seattle but not far, so we mention this weekly in our roundups, Food Lifeline HQ at 815 S. 96th has been distributing food boxes on Fridays, 2-5 pm, and has a distribution this week too.