COVID-19 case at Chief Sealth IHS/Denny IMS campus

Announced today by Seattle Public Schools:

We are writing to let you know that a staff member affiliated with the Denny/Chief Sealth School site has been confirmed to have COVID-19.

We are sharing this information in an abundance of caution, as the staff member was last at the school site, which serves as a meal distribution site, on Tuesday, November 17. Individuals who came in close contact with this staff member have been identified and instructed to follow Public Health guidelines.

As a reminder, COVID-19 continues to increase in King County. We each can play an important role in reducing transmission of the virus. Please continue to wear face coverings when you leave your home, keep at least 6 feet away from others as much as possible, and wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.

If you have questions about COVID-19 or need help finding health care or a free testing site, please use the King County Testing location link below or call King County’s COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977. The call center is open 7 days a week between 8 AM – 7 PM. …

The Denny/Sealth meal distribution site will continue to be open for curbside service and meal distributions the remainder of this week.