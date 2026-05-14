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HAPPENING NOW: May 2026 West Seattle Art Walk, including new Junction business Oona

May 14, 2026 6:16 pm
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 |   West Seattle Art Walk | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

6:16 PM: We’re out right now on the West Seattle Art Walk – tonight, featuring the new business that a longtime Junction fashion entrepreneur is opening:

That’s Linda Walsh, who – as we reported here – proprietor of Carmilia’s, and now also taking over the 4536 California SW space a few doors down where Willow recently closed. Tonight she’s introducing her new shop, Oona:

As the sign says, Oona is open for a “dress rehearsal” tonight and also tomorrow during the West Seattle Junction Wine Walk tomorrow night; then regular hours start next week. The name, which she attributes to Irish/Celtic mythology, was inspired by a friend. … More from the Art Walk shortly!

6:30 PM: Above, that’s Kay the Paint Lady, at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) tonight, leading free guided painting with Art Walk visitors:

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