CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 11/14 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

GOVERNOR SPEAKS AT 11 AM: As announced tonight, he’ll be joined by the mayors of Seattle and Tacoma, and the King County Executive. The stream will be here, and we’ll feature it here too, with as-it-happens toplines.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*33,995 people have tested positive, 627 more than yesterday’s total

*828 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,798 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*592,199 people have been tested, 4,464 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 30,415/811/2,635/567,658.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” As with the county in general, we’re continuing on a big upswing – in the past 2 weeks, 329 positive test results were reported; 103 in the 2 weeks before that; 59 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 53.9 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,311,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 245,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Russia (same top three as last week, while #4 and #5 traded places). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

CLOSURES & REOPENINGS: We started the day with word of one more COVID-related restaurant/bar closure and within a few hours, there was word of four more – the list grew to Shadowland, Supreme, Can Bar, Pizzeria 22, Ma’ono. Meantime, two closures we’d reported earlier are over – Mashiko and Zeeks (WS) have reopened.

DONATION DRIVES TOMORROW: First, our weekly reminder – the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is at California/Alaska every Sunday, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. … Also tomorrow, socks and food will be collected outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 10 am-3 pm.

