Three cities declare Saturday ‘Cecile Hansen Day’ as tribute to Duwamish Tribe’s longtime chair

(2025 photo by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

Tomorrow is Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen’s birthday, and three cities including Seattle are marking the occasion with a special tribute – proclaiming August 8 to be “Cecile Hansen Day.” A tribe spokesperson sent us copies of the proclamations – Seattle here, Tukwila here, Renton here Here’s the text of the Seattle proclamation:

WHEREAS, Cecile Hansen has devoted more than five decades of her life to advancing awareness, justice, and dignity for the Duwamish people; the Indigenous inhabitants of the land that includes present-day Seattle, Renton, Tukwila, and surrounding areas and has served continuously as Chair of the Duwamish Tribal Council since 1975, leading with deep commitment, resilience, and clarity of purpose; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Hansen, a great-great-grandniece of Chief Sealth (Chief Seattle), has worked tirelessly to ensure that the history, treaty rights, cultural heritage, and ongoing presence of the Duwamish Tribe are known, respected, and honored by local, state, and national communities; and

WHEREAS, she has championed the restoration of federal acknowledgement and the rights guaranteed to her people in historic treaties, pursuing justice through legal, legislative, and civic avenues with unwavering dedication and moral clarity; and

WHEREAS, under her leadership the Duwamish Tribal Council helped establish Duwamish Tribal Services, a nonprofit organization that has provided cultural, social, and community support to tribal members and the broader public for more than three decades; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Hansen’s advocacy extends beyond tribal affairs into community engagement throughout the region, from educational outreach and heritage stewardship to environmental justice and public dialogues to- uplifting the voices and rights of Indigenous peoples in every context in which she participates; and

WHEREAS, it is resolved that we shall honor Cecile Hansen for her lifetime of service, leadership, spirit, and perseverance on behalf of the Duwamish people and all who seek equity, recognition, and cultural preservation. Her work enriches the fabric of our regional history, reminds us of the deep roots of Indigenous communities here, and inspires future generations to carry forward the work of justice and remembrance …