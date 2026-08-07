West Seattle, Washington

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Last weekend of summer break for one West Seattle school

August 7, 2026 5:25 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | West Seattle online | West Seattle schools

This will be a special weekend for hundreds of local middle- and high-school students: It’s their final weekend of summer break. Summit Atlas, West Seattle’s only charter school, has orientation on Tuesday (August 11) and first day of classes on Wednesday (August 12), per the school calendar, so be aware that increased traffic will be resuming at 35th/Roxbury. Yes, they get out early too – the last day of classes for the coming school year will be June 4.

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2 Replies to "Last weekend of summer break for one West Seattle school"

  • 1994 August 7, 2026 (9:50 pm)
    Reply

    Wow – such an early start! Hope they check their vegie garden for items ready to harvest.

  • Andros August 8, 2026 (12:51 am)
    Reply

    I’d be crying.  

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