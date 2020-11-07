CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 11/7 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

One week into November, here’s the latest on the pandemic:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*30,415 people have tested positive, 418 more than yesterday’s total (97 in Seattle)

*811 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,635 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*567,658 people have been tested, 3,576 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 27,757/804/2,577/537,516.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” As with the county in general, we’re on a big upswing – in the past 2 weeks, 217 positive test results were reported; 50 in the 2 weeks before that; 63 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 46 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,250,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 237,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT’S WARNING: The King County numbers are just part of a trend noted here. An excerpt:

These numbers reflect an overall surge that started in mid-September and are very troubling as we head into darker, colder months, the holidays and respiratory virus season. The fall surge, which is showing no signs of stopping, has erased the progress that we made this summer. Western Washington, specifically King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, are hot zones for disease transmission, and they’re following a troubling nationwide trend. This week, the United States broke two records in as many days: more than 100,000 cases reported on Wednesday, and more than 116,000 on Thursday.

The state acknowledges people are tired of precautions and lonely because of separation from friends and relatives, but says this is no time to pull back.

TOY DRIVE TOMORROW: Our weekly reminder – the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is at California/Alaska every Sunday, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!