COVID CLOSURES: Shadowland, Supreme, Can Bar

11:09 AM: Thanks for the tips. Shadowland in The Junction is the latest to announce a closure after positive COVID-19 testing. The restaurant/bar announced online that “a customer alerted us that they tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after, one of our employees’ results came back positive as well. Out of an abundance of caution, Shadowland will not be open until all of our staff members have tested negative, and our restaurant has been fully sanitized.” This is at least the sixth West Seattle COVID-related closure announced in the past week; our ongoing coverage is archived here.

11:37 AM: Make that at least eight closures. Moments after we published this, commenters pointed to online announcements by both Supreme in The Junction and Can Bar in South Delridge that they too are closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Meantime, another of the previously announced closures is ending – Mashiko has announced that “the test results are pouring in negative” and that the restaurant will reopen tonight.