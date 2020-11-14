West Seattle, Washington

15 Sunday

42℉

COVID CRACKDOWN: Governor to announce new restrictions Sunday

November 14, 2020 5:09 pm
12 COMMENTS
 Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Two nights ago, Gov. Inslee said he expected “additional measures” within a few days to try to crack down on COVID-19. Tonight, it looks like he’ll make the announcement tomorrow. That’s according to email from the Washington Food Industry Association to its measures; we’ve received a copy. The email says the governor’s office briefed the WFIA’s president today, with word of new restrictions including:

*A ban on indoor social gatherings

*No indoor service for restaurants/bars (takeout and limited outdoor service will continue)

*25% capacity limit for retail, including grocery stores

(It’s been 5 1/2 months since limited indoor dining started being allowed again.) We haven’t yet received an official announcement from the governor’s office; though the WFIA memo said the announcement is expected around 10 tomorrow morning, multiple regional news outlets say 11 am.

12 Replies to "COVID CRACKDOWN: Governor to announce new restrictions Sunday"

  • AlexC November 14, 2020 (5:16 pm)
    Reply

    Do we know what 25% of capacity is for the grocery stores? Trader Joe’s was already very good about limiting how many people were inside but I haven’t seen any attempt to limit at the other grocery stores.

  • Mj November 14, 2020 (5:28 pm)
    Reply

    In today’s Seattle Times there is an article identifying hot spots West Seattle IS NOT a hot spot and in fact has one of the lowest positivity rates, thus begging the question why the blanket restrictions?  

    • WSB November 14, 2020 (5:43 pm)
      Reply

      Don’t know what they wrote (paywalled), but you can check the stats for any area, any time you want by going to the King County site we link each and every night. Problem is that there are no physical borders between areas. Check “geography” on the dashboard. Choose ‘health reporting areas.” Burien, for example, has twice the rate of the WS HRA (western WS). North Highline (White Center) has three times the rate. Some people who live here work and/or shop there and vice versa. Some WS businesses also have South King County outlets. Many people don’t or even can’t limit their lives to just one neighborhood, even with so much WFH and school-at-home. If we were going to do that – literally not allow people from outside WS to come in, and vice versa, for example – maybe then hyperlocal restrictions would make sense somehow. Otherwise, they don’t. – TR

  • Grant t November 14, 2020 (5:39 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully gyms are closing as well.

  • Small biz November 14, 2020 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Retail at 30% occupancy is about 200 sq ft per person. Average Safeway is 46,000 sq ft, sales floor roughly 35,000 sq ft,  about 175 people (not including employees)All of that is my best guess, but probably decently close. 

    • Pdxmark77 November 14, 2020 (6:11 pm)
      Reply

      I wonder if they 25% capacity will include the employees as well.   Let’s say you can only have 50 people inside your store (with the restriction) with 10 employees working, that means only 40 customers can be in at a time.Although, I would imagine most stores will do what Trader Joe’s has done and just have a set # they allow in.

      • WSB November 14, 2020 (6:21 pm)
        Reply

        According to the WFIA memo, 25 percent of capacity NOT including employees.

  • Mike R November 14, 2020 (5:47 pm)
    Reply

    While small businesses could use your continued support, please keep an open heart to anyone who is going to be out of a job due to the restrictions especially without any reasonable covid-19 relief in sight. There’s no winning scenario here for many, just less bad scenarios and WA elected officials have clearly chosen the less bad of the options. It doesn’t mean it’s without pain, so if someone is in need and is amenable to help, please offer it to them. 

    • Friend O'Dinghus November 14, 2020 (6:07 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you Mike R. You are kind to point this out. Due to unimaginable circumstances, we will be going it pretty much alone until late January. It’s horrific, but it’s unavoidable at this point. The best we can do is to minimize the impact. This is our generations ‘finest hour’ whether we want it to be or not. History will judge the way we treat each other in this time of extreme challenge. Thank you again Mike R. for reminding us that this will require a group effort to get through. Once again into the breach, indeed.

  • Alki resident November 14, 2020 (5:56 pm)
    Reply

    Funny around election time, he said we were doing such a great job keeping the numbers down. Now this. Which is it? 

  • Sad and angry in WS November 14, 2020 (5:59 pm)
    Reply

    Look in the mirror and honestly ponder whether you have been one of the careless people who have made these new restrictions necessary.  So many people have been disregarding masking, distancing — and ESPECIALLY gatherings with too many people outside your household.  Also ponder your holiday plans.   I heard an elected official state with exasperation that if you attend a Thanksgiving gathering with family outside your household, you are pointing a loaded gun at your grandmother.  This is so very sad for our neighbors who run and work at restaurants and other places of business.  Successfully and safely opening our economy is up to each of us – and we absolutely do know what we need to do.

  • Mj November 14, 2020 (6:16 pm)
    Reply

    Grant t – do you have any data that shows gyms are causing any issue?  The gym I go to limits the number of rats at any one time, has hand sanitizer all over the place and has very high ceilings.  This is a low risk situation and the benefits far out weighs the risk.  

