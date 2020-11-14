COVID CRACKDOWN: Governor to announce new restrictions Sunday

Two nights ago, Gov. Inslee said he expected “additional measures” within a few days to try to crack down on COVID-19. Tonight, it looks like he’ll make the announcement tomorrow. That’s according to email from the Washington Food Industry Association to its measures; we’ve received a copy. The email says the governor’s office briefed the WFIA’s president today, with word of new restrictions including:

*A ban on indoor social gatherings

*No indoor service for restaurants/bars (takeout and limited outdoor service will continue)

*25% capacity limit for retail, including grocery stores

(It’s been 5 1/2 months since limited indoor dining started being allowed again.) We haven’t yet received an official announcement from the governor’s office; though the WFIA memo said the announcement is expected around 10 tomorrow morning, multiple regional news outlets say 11 am.