WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Highland Park Improvement Club’s First Friday celebration

(WSB photos and video by Torin Record-Sand)

Highland Park Improvement Club‘s First Fridays are truly all-ages parties, and the one under way right now at HPIC’s past-and-future HQ (northeast corner of 12th/Holden) is yet another example – this time, grownups are encouraged to get playful too:

As always, there’s live music – this time, Birch Pereira and The Gin Joints:

And while admission is free, you can buy beverages and/or food:

The Levantine Cuisine food truck is there tonight. And lots more fun to be had:

Well-behaved dogs welcome too.

This all continues until 8:30 pm.